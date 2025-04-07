Annual Good Friday Easter fayre in Doncaster park

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There will be egg-stra special fun on Good Friday when an annual Easter Fayre gets underway in Doncaster.

Flourish Enterprises annual Easter event will take place at Woodfield Park, Tickhill Road, Balby, on Friday 18 April. Everyone is welcome to go along and join in the free fun.

Ashley Evans, from Flourish said: ”It will be a fantastic fun day for all the family with craft stalls, bouncy castles, face painting, Easter egg hunt, arts and crafts and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There will also be an Easter parade. The Walled Garden and Café Flourish will also open for refreshments, plus ice cream for anyone who fancies a treat.”

Annual Good Friday Easter fayre in Doncaster park.Annual Good Friday Easter fayre in Doncaster park.
Annual Good Friday Easter fayre in Doncaster park.

The fayre runs from 10am to 4pm with free entry and free parking.

Flourish is a Community Interest Company based in Balby, Doncaster, that aims to provide work, vocational training and therapeutic opportunities to people who need support. They work with partners and stakeholders to provide opportunities for community involvement with those that need it the most.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice