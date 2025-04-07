Annual Good Friday Easter fayre in Doncaster park
Flourish Enterprises annual Easter event will take place at Woodfield Park, Tickhill Road, Balby, on Friday 18 April. Everyone is welcome to go along and join in the free fun.
Ashley Evans, from Flourish said: ”It will be a fantastic fun day for all the family with craft stalls, bouncy castles, face painting, Easter egg hunt, arts and crafts and much more.
"There will also be an Easter parade. The Walled Garden and Café Flourish will also open for refreshments, plus ice cream for anyone who fancies a treat.”
The fayre runs from 10am to 4pm with free entry and free parking.
Flourish is a Community Interest Company based in Balby, Doncaster, that aims to provide work, vocational training and therapeutic opportunities to people who need support. They work with partners and stakeholders to provide opportunities for community involvement with those that need it the most.
