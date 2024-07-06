Annual Doncaster open gardens event raises nearly £5,000 for city support groups
The Bessacarr Open Gardens event, held last month, saw a number of homes in the Whin Hill Road area open their homes up to the public.
And the event raised a whopping £2,400 for the People Focused Group as well as another £2,400 for counselling organisation Open Minds.
Intake-based PFG is a peer support group, where everyone is a helper “being helped.”
Director Kelly Hicks said: “The community wanted to support mental health. It shows the power of communities supporting each other.”
Money was also raised for Open Minds, which helps children from eight years upwards and adults, with ten gardens opening their gates to the public and more than 400 people attending across the weekend.
