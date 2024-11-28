Annual Christmas lights switch on for disabled Doncaster girl this weekend
The house in Kirk Sandall has been festooned with thousands of lights to raise funds for Pollie Smith, 14, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and hydrocephalus.
The display has been created by Pollie’s neighbours and aims to raise funds for the various therapies to help with her conditions.
You can donate to the appeal HERE
The lights will be switched on at 5pm on Sunday and the display on Newhall Road will be on from dusk each evening.
Pollie was born prematurely at 24 weeks, weighing only 1lb 10oz (739g).
She faced significant health challenges during her 23 weeks in the hospital, including a brain bleed that resulted in a diagnosis of hydrocephalus—a serious condition she will carry with her throughout her life.
Her daily life involves numerous treatments, therapies, and exercises aimed at building her strength to overcome the obstacles she faces.
