Annual candlelit vigil for victims of domestic violence to be held in Doncaster

A candlelit vigil for victims of domestic violence is to be held in Doncaster later this month.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT
The gathering will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 5pm on November 25 – the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – and members of the public can pay their own tributes.

Organiser Ann-Louise Bayley said: “There will be speeches, poetry and the opportunity to light a candle to honour and remember those murdered at the hands of domestic violence.”

