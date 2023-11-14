Annual candlelit vigil for victims of domestic violence to be held in Doncaster
A candlelit vigil for victims of domestic violence is to be held in Doncaster later this month.
The gathering will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 5pm on November 25 – the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – and members of the public can pay their own tributes.
Organiser Ann-Louise Bayley said: “There will be speeches, poetry and the opportunity to light a candle to honour and remember those murdered at the hands of domestic violence.”