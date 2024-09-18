Ann Summers issues "do not use" warning over rabbit sex toy over injury risks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ann Summers has issued an urgent product recall on one of its rabbit sex toys – telling users not to use the vibrator amid risk of injury.

The firm has recalled its Thrusting Ring Rabbit toy, sold through retail stores and online via www.annsummers.com between August 10 and August 22 2024.

A spokesperson said: “The mechanism within this product has been found to have a fault which could result in it detaching and presents a potential risk to anyone using the product as intended.

“Stop using this product.

“Do not dispose of product as we will need to do further investigations as well as dispose of the electrical items safely.

“Package up the product (does not need to be original packaging).

“Head into your local Ann Summers store to return and arrange a full refund or exchange for a similar product. Proof of purchase is not required.”

Alternatively, contact the customer service team at: [email protected]