Animal sanctuary's moving tribute to 'bubbly' dad killed in Doncaster crash

Andy Thorpe, 30, died following the collision on Iport Avenue, close to the M18 in Doncaster on Tuesday July 12.

He was a volunteer at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston, living there with his partner, kennel manager Zoe, the couple’s daughter and there three dogs Dinky, Noah and Brandy.

Zoe described Andy’s death as a ‘tragic loss’ and added: “He lived on site so was first to help in any out of hours incidents.

Andy Thorpe died in a motorbike crash in Doncaster earlier this month.

"Andy was naturally brilliant with all animals and welcomed many fosters, including dogs, cats and reptiles.

"Andy was our leading man in the search for Sophie the lost dog, and made best friends to Faith, a long term dog who struggles with male interactions.

“He will be best remembered for his incredibly bubbly personality, stopping to say hello to every person and animal at Thornberry.

“I am very lost for any other words. Thornberry won't ever be the same. You have made so many animals happy and we are so proud of all you achieved here.”

Andy died when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a lorry earlier this month.

South Yorkshire Police roads policing officers attended the scene alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, but despite the best efforts of crews at the scene, said Mr Thorpe sadly died at the scene.

A tribute released by his family shortly after the tragedy said: “Andy will be missed by an incredible amount of people, no one more than his precious five year old daughter who was his world.

"Andy had the most infectious laugh, kindest nature and the biggest heart towards his daughter, partner, friends and family. He had a huge passion for health and fitness, motorbikes and making those close to him happy in any way possible.

"Andy really could light up any room with his amazing smile, and leaves a huge hole in many hearts. We will miss you Andy.”