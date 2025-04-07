Angry volunteers blast teen yobs over vandalism at Doncaster beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upset volunteers at a Doncaster beauty spot have blasted teenage yobs for a spate of vandalism in the area.

The Glass Park in Kirk Sandall, which was built on the former Pilkington Glass works, has suffered a series of recent incidents of damage.

A Glass Park spokesperson said: “There’s been a fair amount of vandalism towards the work that the Friends of the Glass Park have put in over the last year.

"It’s heartbreaking and demoralising for the people that try and make it nice for the local people.

The Glass Park in Kirk Sandall has seen recent vandalism attacks.

"There’s a regular group of teenagers that hang around on the derelict buildings on Moor Lane - we all know kids will be kids, probably a lot of us did the same, but parents, ask your kids to leave the plants and anything that’s clearly being done to make it a wonderful place for everyone - or to be honest we frankly won’t bother.”