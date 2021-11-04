Angry mum blasts Doncaster Council after daughter, 8, suffers facial injuries on wonky paving slab

Isla Brandon suffered serious facial injuries after falling in Cantley.

Isla Brandon, eight, was out with her family in Cantley at the weekend when she smashed face first into the pavement near her home, leaving her battered, bloodied and bruised and in floods of tears.

Her mum Kaylea has said the street is full of broken and uneven paving slabs and has called on Doncaster Council to carry out urgent repairs.

She said: “It could have been far worse, she really smashed hard into the path.

"It has left her feeling really shaken up and now she’s holding my hand every time we go out because she’s scared she’s going to fall over again. It has really upset her.”

Isla, a pupil at Hawthorn Primary School, was out with her mum, her mum’s partner and son in Bardolf Road on Sunday night at around 9pm when she tripped over the slab while walking the family pet.

Added Kaylea: “She was ahead of us and when we got there she was laid out on the floor like a starfish.

"She was absolutely inconsolable, crying her eyes out and her face was covered in blood. Her mouth was full of dirt and she ripped a hole in the leg of her brand new leggings.

"She has been left with a fat lip as well, because her teeth cut into her lip as she fell. It really has shaken her up.

"She is a sensitive kid and this has left her feeling a bit scared now when she goes out.”

Kaylea says the whole of Bardolf Road is paved with uneven slabs – and that her dad has suffered a number of falls in nearby Goodison Boulevard where she says pavements are also wonky and uneven.

"Something needs to be done,” she said. “She could have lost her teeth or have got injured far more seriously.”

Kaylea has said she is reporting the incident to Doncaster Council and added: “She’s got a sprained wrist and her face is a bit scabby and sore, but fortunately it doesn’t look like its going to scar.