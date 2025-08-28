Angry Doncaster resident continues crusade against lorries parking on paths and roundabout

A fuming Doncaster resident is continuing his crusade against lorries parking on paths and on a city roundabout.

The upset Rossington resident has blasted lorry drivers for parking on the roundabout and outside a supermarket near his home, calling on police to act, saying: “Someone is going to get hurt.”

The resident, who has asked not to be named, says HGVs and trucks regularly pull up and park on the roundabout on West End Lane in Rossington – and also pull up on paths outside the nearby Lidl supermarket.

He said: “Local businesses are to blame - HGVs park all over the place awaiting their time slot for pick ups and deliveries.

"But residents are suffering and having to put up with it.

"One of the residents had to challenge a driver, because he was on the footpath around the estate doing a number two.

"The annoying thing is that the police in Rossington just drive by and do nothing. But it is not legal - like everyone now within there job role, they want to do the bare minimum – it is no wonder the country is going to the dogs.

“It is only a matter of time before someone becomes seriously hurt - I don't want it being any member of my family or friends.”

"It gets reported to the police and City of Doncaster Council but nothing happens and no-one is prosecuted to prevent it happening.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said there had been no reports to its Force Control Room about parking on West End Lane.