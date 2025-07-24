Anger erupts over plans to close Doncaster community centre

Residents of a Doncaster village have reacted with anger over proposals to close a city community centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scawthorpe Community Centre at the junction of Amersall Road and Petersgate has been put under threat – with Doncaster North Labour MP Ed Miliband taking up the baton on behalf of constituents.

Reacting to the news, one upset resident said: “Doncaster Council hang your head in shame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve gone and told everyone involved at the community centre they have one week to get out.

Residents have been told that Scawthorpe Community Centre is closing.

“They are closing it.

“It’s been a special place for mothers with kids and a lot of other people around Scawthorpe for well over 40 years.

“There’s just nothing left here in this village anymore.”

“Feel really sorry for everyone that uses it.”

And another wrote: “Wow that is shocking – that place is the heart of the community.”

Sonique Fitness, which uses the hall for keep fit sessions, shared: “We’ve just found out we’ve lost our Tuesday venue at Scawthorpe Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With no warning, we’ve been told the building is closing down and being handed back to the council.

"This means I can no longer run my Martial Arts school or Clubbercise classes there and so many other important community groups who use the centre are affected too.

“It’s the school holidays… how can they just do this without notice? We’re devastated.”

Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband said: "I understand how important this space is to the community and how upsetting this news will be for many of you who rely on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve spoken with Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster Council – the council has confirmed that their intention is to let the centre to a local community group or organisation.

“Several groups have already expressed interest, and the Council is hopeful that this situation will be resolved as soon as possible. Any interested party will need to go through the usual community lettings process via the open market and submit a business plan for consideration.

“It’s encouraging to see progress being made, and I’ll continue to keep you updated as things develop.

“Thank you again to everyone who reached out to me, I know how important the community centre is to so many people in Doncaster North.”

We have contacted City of Doncaster Council for more details regarding the closure.