Anger as 'unbearable' vile smell drifts across Doncaster area town

Residents of a Doncaster town have called for an investigation over an ‘unbearable’ foul smell that has blanketed the area.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST
People living in Thorne say they were forced to keep doors and windows closed on one of the hottest days of the year because of the odour which was first detected at the weekend, according to some residents.

The foul smell persisted throughout yesterday and into today – and some were forced to call off barbecues because of the stench, which has been blamed on farmers in the area applying slurry to fields.

The issue has been reported to local councillors in the area and people are also being urged to direct complaints to City of Doncaster Council.

People in Thorne have been complaining about a 'vile and unbearable' smell in the area.
One upset local said: “One of hottest days we've had this year so far - was even going to have a barbecue but instead I've been forced to retreat and close all windows due to the horrific smell.

"It smells weird, like it has been treated with a chemical of some sort as well.

Another said: “The smell was terrible last night but it was a hot day, so maybe understandable. But this morning, even whilst still cool, it is unbearable, even with doors and windows shut I can almost taste it. It is impossible to use the garden with that smell around.

“School mums are saying they daren’t put washing out to dry and that the smell woke them up This is impacting how we go about our day.”

Another said: “It is absolutely vile.”

Concerns can be reported to Doncaster Council HERE

