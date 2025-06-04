Anger as pupils quizzed on sex lives and drink and drugs at Doncaster school

Children at a Doncaster school were reportedly asked to answer questions on sex, drink and drug taking at a Doncaster school – sparking a furious reaction from parents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

11-year-olds at Hatfield’s Ash Hill Academy were reportedly asked to fill in the questionnaires during lessons at the school last month.

Parents say children were asked to answer questions asking if they were virgins, when they last had sex and whether people in the family home took drugs or were drinkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “She told me she had to do a questionnaire in her life lesson – the questions were shocking – asking her if she had sex in last couple of days, does anybody at home drink and get drunk or does anybody take drugs.

Ash Hill Academy in Hatfield.

“It asked if anybody was abusive to her – there were about 100 questions and I think some of them are shocking and shouldn't be put to an 11 year old.

"I phoned school to complain and they have apparently now withdrawn it, which is fine, but what about the kids were made to do it?

"There's something not right about this survey.

"There have been hundreds of parents complaining about it.”

Another said: “My son is refusing to do it. I’ve told him that if he wants to do it, he can but if he doesn’t want to, he can refuse.”

And another added: “They have been asking if the kids are virgins. On what god given earth does anyone have the right to ask that?”

The school has not responded to requests for comment.