Anger as pupils quizzed on sex lives and drink and drugs at Doncaster school
11-year-olds at Hatfield’s Ash Hill Academy were reportedly asked to fill in the questionnaires during lessons at the school last month.
Parents say children were asked to answer questions asking if they were virgins, when they last had sex and whether people in the family home took drugs or were drinkers.
One said: “She told me she had to do a questionnaire in her life lesson – the questions were shocking – asking her if she had sex in last couple of days, does anybody at home drink and get drunk or does anybody take drugs.
“It asked if anybody was abusive to her – there were about 100 questions and I think some of them are shocking and shouldn't be put to an 11 year old.
"I phoned school to complain and they have apparently now withdrawn it, which is fine, but what about the kids were made to do it?
"There's something not right about this survey.
"There have been hundreds of parents complaining about it.”
Another said: “My son is refusing to do it. I’ve told him that if he wants to do it, he can but if he doesn’t want to, he can refuse.”
And another added: “They have been asking if the kids are virgins. On what god given earth does anyone have the right to ask that?”
The school has not responded to requests for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.