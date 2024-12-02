Anger as council tells community gardener to rip up plants brightening up Doncaster village

Fury has erupted in a Doncaster village after a community gardener who has spent more than a decade planting flowers to brighten up the area was ordered to remove them by City of Doncaster Council.

Green-fingered Jen Oxley created the Snickety Gardens project in Edenthorpe twelve years ago, taking her own time and resources to plant flowers and blooms in the village’s network of snickets and alleyways to bring a splash of colour to the area and to help prevent dog fouling.

But City of Doncaster Council has said it now plans to resurface all the snickets – meaning Jen’s flowers will have to be ripped up.

In a statement on Facebook, Jen said: “I have been informed by the council that early next year the snickets will be resurfaced, from the Mere Lane bridlepath all the way to Rowena Avenue.

Community gardener Jen Oxley has been told to rip up plants as part of her Snickety Gardens project.

“The full width. All the plants will be removed unless I remove them first.

“I will do my best to remove as many plants as possible and rehome in some of the other gardens that I created.

“It goes without saying that I am absolutely gutted and extremely upset.

“Thank you for all your lovely comments, materials, and plant contributions over the years.”

Residents have reacted with upset to the news.

One said: “That's disgusting. We love seeing all the plants when we cut through. What the hell is it with Doncaster Council - they're encouraging wildlife but don't really want any.”

Another shared: “Really sad news, I love walking through the snickets when I walk my son’s dogs. They’ve been an absolute treat especially in summer with all the butterflies and birds that the plants attract. It’s such a shame.”

And another added: “Oh my goodness – hat’s so very sad . Thank you for all of your hard work in creating these spaces that have been so much enjoyed by all in the area.”

“That's terrible, you've put in so much time and effort,” posted another.

In 2017, Jen was awarded the title of Edenthorpe Resident of the Year for the Snickety Gardens project which saw her dig up weeds, nettles, carry out litter picking and removed dog excrement left by unscrupulous dog owners.