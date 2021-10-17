An uplifting dance show is coming to a Doncaster theatre this October half term
The show hopes to sprinkle a bit of cheer after what has been a very hard year for children and parents alike.
Same Same… But Different is a family show which mixes Kathak and contemporary dance with live music, beat boxing and physical storytelling.
The production will be at the Cast Theatre on Thursday, October 21.
The show was created by the award winning Sonia Sabri Company.
Sonia said: “Going to see a live performance has an enormous impact on children, it can improve their social skills, communication and motivation.
“With many children having spent more time at home than in school this year, we’re looking forward to giving them a memorable interactive, colourful theatre experience that we hope will stay with them for many years to come.”
The show features an energetic cast of dancers who engage directly with the audience.
They tumble and twist to a specially commissioned music score which explores themes of belonging.