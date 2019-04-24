An incredible 28,000 people visited Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park this Easter

The award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park was the hottest place to be this Easter Bank Holiday weekend with record-breaking visitors.

The park at Branton, near Doncaster, hosted an incredible 28,000 visitors over the four-day weekend – the highest ever on record.

This was over 250 per cent up on the 8,300 last year and 40 per cent higher than 2017.

Sun kissed visitors flocked to the park to enjoy the unique walk through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and endangered animals including Amur Tigers and Leopards, Black Rhinos, Giraffes, Brown Bears and the country’s only Polar Bears.

The weather was fantastic over the bank holiday weekend and strolling round the park was a great way to get out and enjoy it while it lasted,” said John Minion, CEO of the park.

“There was a great atmosphere around the park and the animals enjoyed the summer weather too.

“We had over double the number of visitors over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend compared to last year and we would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”

YWP, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, enjoyed its hottest Easter Monday ever and baking temperatures the rest of the weekend.

The park, which opened in 2009, is the fastest growing wildlife attraction, offering visitors a fun and educational day out – whatever the weather.