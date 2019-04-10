Amazon donates £1,000 to Doncaster RSPCA for the protection and safety of animals

RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch has welcomed a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Balby Carr Bank.

This independent branch of the RSPCA is made up of a highly dedicated team that works tirelessly to ensure the protection and safety of animals.

Gill Fedorov, left, and Emma Bramham, right, with Jackie Cain from RSPCA and one of the cats at the centre

The South Yorkshire Animal Centre endeavours to improve animal treatment and reaches out to members of the community to encourage responsible pet ownership. In 2018, the Animal Centre re-homed over 830 domestic animals and cared for over 340 wild animals.

The donation will go towards a socialisation unit for cats rescued from abusive households.

Speaking on the donation, site leader at Amazon Doncaster Balby Carr Bank, Ajit Sah, said: “We are pleased to be able to provide this donation and hope it helps the RSPCA continue its fantastic work. As an animal lover myself, it’s heart-breaking to hear stories of animal cruelty but I am glad there are organisations such as the RSPCA who are committed to lending a helping hand.”

Mary McSherry from the RSPCA added: “We would like to thank Amazon for its kind donation. Our team works hard to rehabilitate and care for as many animals as possible and find them a loving forever-home where they are safe from harm and able to live happy lives. This donation will help us to continue with our mission.”

The donation forms part of the “Amazon In The Community” programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.