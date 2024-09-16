"Amazing" young Doncaster chef scoops award at culinary equivalent of Olympics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented young Doncaster chef has won a prestigious honour at a global event dubbed the culinary equivalent of the Olympics.

Oska Ready, who works at Doncaster’s DN1 restaurant, took on the world’s best at WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, France.

The six day contest hosted over 1,500 young people from 65 countries, competing in 62 different skill disciplines.

And while Oska missed out on a podium place, he was presented with a Medal of Excellence for his achievements.

Oska Ready scooped a medal of excellece at the event in France.

A spokesperson for DN1 said: “To all of those who have followed this long journey.

“Oska today brings home a Medal of Excellence - a Medal of Excellence is awarded to those who despite not having reached podium have scored so highly as to be deserving of a recognition for their outstanding contribution to their craft – such an amazing achievement on a world scale.”

A spokesperson for DN1 said: “World Skills is a massive event, a coming together of the finest young talent from across the globe attracting over 250,000 visitors.”

Oska was chosen for the UK squad during a two year period where he has competed with hundreds of other competitors across the UK on a series of culinary disciplines.

Each level of the competition has seen him go from strength to strength and he beat students from some of the leading culinary colleges and finest restaurants to be ultimately singled out to be the UK’s brightest star.

"This achievement is a first for Doncaster and reflects highly on the college and the city - not only has Oska trained at Doncaster College he continues to work as a key member of the team here at DN1 in the heart of the city a stones throw from the college,” the spokesman added.

“To have a representative who is here in the beating heart of this small team at DN1 is incredible - Oska competed against and was chosen ahead of chefs from Michelin star restaurants including from Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant 1890 at the Savoy.

“Oska is not only a talented chef he has precision and personality to see this all the way to the top.

His travels prior to Lyon took him to Shanghai, Canada and Switzerland for more culinary preparation.