Amazing arts festival is coming to Doncaster this summer - with installations and live music

Art Bomb is an open platform arts festival which will take place over four days in Doncaster from August 5 to 9.

Its centre will be at The Unitarian Church on Hallgate and The Leopard but events will spread out across the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Art Bomb begins on August 5, 2021.

Sacha Gray, artist said: “Despite a global pandemic we have managed to combine various arts workers, organisations and creatives to work closely together on this project and because of that collaboration, we are able to provide a platform for local talent development.

“Which to me is one of the most valuable elements of the event.”

The festival will include experimental performances, installations, music, film screenings, workshops and many other artistic events.

Big names such as Matthew Rosier, Laurie Peake and Static will be involved in Art Bomb.

August Charles from True Tone, said: “As an artist and experimenter, Art Bomb feels like the event we have all been waiting for within Doncaster.

“A chance to step outside of our familiar bedroom walls and mingle with fellow creatives in the community.”

Art Bomb is a collaboration between Doncaster Creates, The New Fringe and True Tone.

Olivia Jones, Doncaster activist and writer, said: “After so much pandemic postponement we have to do something, is this the moment for Doncaster creatives to galvanise and provoke some new approaches?”

The festival is currently looking for volunteers to take part in a mentorship programme - more information can be found here.

To book tickets to the event click here.