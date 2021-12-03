Amanda Holden signs up for more episodes of Keith Lemon comedy with 'Doncaster' nan

Channel 4 mockumentary The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, which features comedy star Leigh Francis as the star’s grandmother, is set for another run.

Leigh, best known as his comedy alter ego Keith Lemon, said: “Fingers crossed. I’ve just come from a ­meeting with Amanda. We’ll be doing more of The Holden Girls.

“Three hours of make-up every day. I can’t do an old lady unless I’ve got old lady face.”

Amanda Holden and Leigh Francis star in The Holden Girls. (Photo: Channel 4).

The comedy showed Amanda coaxing her lonely, working-class gran from Doncaster to live with her in London.

Leigh called on celeb pals including Ben Shephard, Kriss Akabusi and Catherine Tyldesley to add star power to the show, which ran for eight ­episodes in the autumn.

The show explored the TV star’s ‘unique relationship’ with her ‘nan’ Myrtle – as well as her other family and friends.

A show spokesman said: “A concerned Amanda persuades her lonely nan to relocate from Doncaster to live with her in her swanky London house.

“Following a chaotic settling-in period, it isn’t long before tempers fray and Amanda is forced to choose between her husband and her awkward elder relative.”

A spokesperson for Amanda's nan, Myrtle, said: “I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard.”