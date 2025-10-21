Allegations swirl after sudden closure of Doncaster sports club

Angry staff and customers of a Doncaster sports club which has suddenly closed its doors have hit out, accusing its owner of finanical mismanagement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodfield Squash and Leisure Club, based in Woodfield Park, Balby, closed its doors earlier this month, leaving customers in the dark.

Current and former staff as well as members have now come forward to blast owner Rob Waller – who admitted in an interview five years ago that he was struggling to keep up with the rent and keep the business afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are allegations a number of staff have not been paid as well as suggestions of a string of missed rent payments to the club’s landlords, the NHS.

Angry staff and customers of a Doncaster sports club have blasted its owner Rob Waller over its sudden closure.

The venue opened in an ex NHS building in 2017 in the grounds of Tickhill Road Hospital, run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH).

Last week, a Trust spokesperson declined to comment on tenant decisions but indicated that the premises were currently closed.

One member of staff, who asked not to be named, said: “Rob liked to create an image for himself of a family man, with a family club but he knew the club was going under due to him not paying any rent and yet he still continued to take people's money right up until the last second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff used to beg him to buy stock as regularly there would be no soft drinks, bottled beers and snacks and sometimes the bar was bare. He would always blame it on the cash situation.

“He got so far behind with staff wages he explicitly stated he was getting a "grant" in order to catch up on the wages, but then changed and repeatedly stated it was a loan.”

It is understood the NHS is now in the process of repossessing the building for non-payment of rent.

The Free Press has attempted to contact Mr Waller and Woodfield Squash and Leisure Club without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another ex-member of staff said: “I worked there in May this year, until around July when I told them I wouldn't be retuning as I hadn't received any wages payments.

"To this date, they still owe me around £750.”

One user who contacted the Free Press last week said: “We don’t know why – it shut with no warning.”

The club has closed all its social media pages – although its website is still live.

The club is affiliated to England Squash and a spokesperson said that although it was aware of the closure, it had no further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020, Mr Waller, who was suffering with Covid, admitted he was struggling to keep up with rent payments and a fundraising drive was launched.

In an interview at the time, Mr Waller said he had received a rent bill for £3,800 and said: “It was really tough to read that letter. It was bad news at the very worst time.”

He said: “For most of this year we've had no income at all but the bills keep coming in. I'm worried for the future, for the business, for the staff and for the community.”

After the NHS allowed him to suspend rent payments, he set up a crowdfunding web page to try to help him through.