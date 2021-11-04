All treats and no tricks as Armthorpe opticians hold Halloween colouring competition for children

The in-store team received dozens of entries from children across the town, but after a close-run competition, Darcie-Rose's submission was announced as overall winner, with Luke and James coming as close runners up.

"It was excellent to hold the spooky competition with the kids at the weekend and we were really impressed with the take-up," said retail director, Zoe Lancaster.

Runner up James with his prize

Darcie-Rose, the lucky winner, received a hamper full of sweet treats and goodies to enjoy, whilst Luke and James scooped bags of treats.

Zoe continued: "There were some incredible entries, which brought a real sense of Halloween into the store.

"With it being National Children's Eye Health Month across October and November, it's a key time for children to be getting their eyes tested, especially as the nights draw in.”

Winner Darcie-Rose