All these cats in Doncaster are seeking new homes - here's how you can help

These cute cats are seeking new homes – and here’s how you can help a Doncaster cat charity by taking them in.

Cat Action Trust Doncaster South has issued an appeal to help find the furry felines – some of which have been waiting for two years to be rehomed – new homes.

Branch secretary and fundraiser Leanne Gleave said: “We are a branch of a small national charity dedicated to the welfare of feral and stray cats but we do have some owner surrendered cats that we have taken in as and when we are able to as well.

"We are a foster based rescue run solely by volunteers.

"Unfortunately we are at bursting point and cannot take anything else in until we home some of our lovely cats. We are also looking for new foster families.”

Here are some of the pictured cats, which are available to rehome

Mostly white with ginger, Betty is a gorgeous cat thought to be around eight years old who is looking for a home as an only pet.

She has an affectionate and chilled out personality.

Nora came in to care over a year ago after being handed in to a vet.

Betty has feline asthma and is taking her inhalers really well.

She is looking for an experienced home, with an owner who either has experience of asthma or who fully understands the commitment to ensuring she gets her medication and the right lifestyle to keep things under control.

Her asthma treatment will continue to be covered by the charity. Due to her condition Betty can’t be allowed to roam so she needs either a fully cat proof garden or a catio.

Wanda and Xander have been waiting over 2 years for a home together

She had been clipped by a car but the injuries were superficial so she quickly made a full recovery.

She is a really friendly girl around three years old. She would like to be the only pet in the home as she tends to get bullied because of her soft personality. Nora is playful and loves a fuss. She would make a lovely family cat.

Tabby single with big ears Cheetah has been in foster care since he was a tiny kitten.

He was hand reared by our team and is just over a year old.

)Mother and daughter Camilla and Delilah need to be homed together

Cheetah is full of mischief, but he’s also affectionate too.

His favourite thing is stealing little items such as sweetie wrappers!

He’ll need lots of toys to keep him out of trouble but he does like to snooze on the sofa with you too.

He can live with other cats and cat friendly dogs. He can’t live with small children as he can be a bit mouthy when he plays but older cat savvy kids should be fine.

Two black cats sisters Nari and Nero have been in foster care for two years since they were kittens.

They came from a feral site and were tamed and domesticated by their foster family.

They are lovely and friendly girls once they get to you know you. They just need time to settle in first. They can live other cats and older children. The girls need to be adopted as a pair.

Tabby in front with black cat mother and daughter Camilla and Delilah need to be homed together.

They have been waiting over two years for a home of their own.

Camilla is thought to be around 5 and Delilah is 2. Camilla is a sweet and quiet girl. Delilah has a quirky little personality but they can both be affectionate once they trust you. They can live with another cat and older children.

Two black and whites on chair Wanda and Xander have been waiting over 2 years for a home together. Xander was born outside to his stray mum Wanda who had a tough life on the streets. They have sweet personalities but they need a quiet special home with lots of patience where they can settle in their own time. They can live with another cat.

You can find more details at www.catactiontrustdoncastersouth.co.uk on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cat77dsb or email [email protected]