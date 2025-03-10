All the reaction after Doncaster skater crowned champion of TV's Dancing On Ice

Doncaster ice dancer Molly Lanaghan has won this year’s Dancing On Ice final after skating to success with Coronation Street star Sam Aston on the hit ITV show.

The pair beat off competition from TV presenter Michaela Strachan and partner Mark Henretty in Sunday night’s live final.

And family, friends and even former employers have been rushing to congratulate the pair after their victory.

The Dome, where Molly first learned to skate, said: “She’s only gone and done it!

“Molly, from right here in Doncaster, has won Dancing on Ice 2025 alongside Coronation Street legend - Sam Aston.

“We are absolutely thrilled that one of our own has won the show.

“A huge congratulations from all of us here at The Dome Ice Caps.”

Auckley’s Eagle and Child pub, where Molly worked, also sent good wishes, posting: “Congratulations Molly.

“We guess you won’t be wanting any bar shifts for a while.”

“Love your Eagle fam.

Doncaster’s Jazz Cafe has offered Molly a free slap up brekafast and bosses posted: “Fabulous – come see us at the Jazz Cafe - breakfast on the house for you and a guest. We are all very proud of you.”

Members of Molly’s family have also congratulated the pair on their success.

Kadie Frost wrote: “Proud family tonight!! They both done amazing and come so far from the beginning.”

Katie Humphreys added: “So proud of my cousin - she done the whole family so proud. She worked so hard, well done Molly.”

Ahead of the show, Molly herself thanked Doncaster for its support, writing: “So lucky to have so much support from my home town thank you all so much.”

The delighted pair hoisted aloft the trophy in front of ice dance icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean after skating the couple’s iconic Bolero routine.

Earlier in the show, the pair performed a comic routine to The Pink Panther theme, with Sam, best known for playing Chesney in the hit ITV soap, performing as the hapless Inspector Clouseau.

The routine earned the couple a full house of tens from judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, scoring maximum marks of forty.

But it was viewers who had the final say, with the couple heading the top three ahead of Michaela and Mark and former footballer Anton Ferdindand and partner Annette Dytrt.

During the show, Molly, who learned to skate at The Dome, spoke fondly her dance partner and she said: “Sam brings so much joy, performance and character to the ice.

After their first performance, Christopher Dean told them: “Everything came together. You accomplished it really well – I’m really proud of you.”

Skating the Bolero, ahead of the peformance, Molly said: “I’m very excited to skate the Bolero with Sam. It’s a perfect routine.

"We have build such a fun friendship. Sharing my final routine with Sam will be emotional.”

Dean told them after their dance: “It was emotional and beautiful.”

25-year-old Molly has wowed judges and viewers alike throughout the current run of the hit ITV show, being unveiled as one of the professionals making her debut in the 17th series late last year – and The Dome, a local pub and even her local MP raced to wish all the best.

Ahead of the show airing, a spokesperson for The Dome said: “We’re thrilled to see Molly, a proud Doncaster native, shining on this year’s Dancing on Ice stage.

“From her early days gliding on our ice to dazzling on national television, Molly embodies everything we’re passionate about – nurturing talent and providing a platform for skaters to excel.

“We’ll be cheering her on every step (and spin) of the way.”

With an impressive competitive career under her belt, Molly has represented Canada alongside her skating partner Dmitre Razgulajevs at major international events, including the ISU Grand Prix series.

Molly, who was born in Doncaster in 1999, is also a qualified lash technician and has described her hobbies as “karaoke, lashing, reading and peeling eggs.”