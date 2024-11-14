All the dates and locations for Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the dates and locations have now been announced for Santa’s annual sleigh tour of the Doncaster district.

Each year, Father Christmas takes to his sleigh ahead of the big day, with tours of Doncaster organised by local Lions clubs.

Four clubs – Doncaster Lions, Tickhill and District Lions, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Rural Lions – take part in the celebrations.

Here’s where and when you can see Santa on his tour

DONCASTER LIONS

Tuesday 26 November 6pm

Public switch on of Doncaster Deaf Trust lights

Saturday 30 November ASDA Balby

Saturday 30 November: The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road

Monday 2 December Hexthorpe and Intake

Tuesday 3 December Lakeside and Hyde Park

Thursday 5 December Wheatley

Friday 6 December Morrisons Armthorpe

Saturday 7 December Wool Market Doncaster

Saturday 7 December Tesco Edenthorpe

Monday 9 December Clay Lane –Shaw Wood estate Reeves Way (old pit top)

Wednesday 11 December Armthorpe route 1

Thursday 12 December Armthorpe route 2

Friday 13 December ASDA Dome

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December Wheatley Hall Centre

Tuesday 17 December Cantley

Wednesday 18 December West Bessacarr

Thursday 19 December Cantley Manor Bessacarr

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December Morrisons Balby

Scroll down the page for route details and timings The Lions’ Santa tracker will be live for each route

Tuesday 26th November 6.00pm

Public switch on of Deaf Trust lights Saturday 30th November

ASDA Balby 10.00am till 2.00pm Saturday 30th November

The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road

4.00pm till 7.00pm Monday 2nd December Hexthorpe & Intake 4.45pm Start point Junction of Flowitt St & Ramsden Road

5.00pm Junction Ramsden Road & Bentley Ave

5.15pm Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club

The sleigh will move along Shadyside up to Scarll Rd and stop as requested at each junction

Junction of Glenfield Ave with Hawfield Close

Intake

6.15pm Corner of Evelyn Ave and Fairfax Rd

The bend on Fairfax Road

6.30pm Junction of Tudor Road & Shaftsbury Ave

6.40pm Junction Shaftsbury Ave & Evelyn Ave

6.45pm Intake Community Library

7.15pm Cardigan Road junction with Westminster Cres

The sleight will drive slowly stopping for groups of people finishing at Cardigan Road

Tuesday 3rd December

Lakeside & Hyde Park 4.45pm to 5.00pm Buttermere Crescent Park

The sleight will drive slowly to Winscar roundabout and back to Lake View roundabout stopping for groups of people where it is safe to do so

Hyde Park

5.30pm Corner of Sandy Lane & Rufford Road

5.35pm Corner of Rufford Road & Chequer Ave

5.45pm Chequer Ave by P&K Stores

5.50pm Corner of Chequer Ave & Hamilton Road

6.10pm Corner of Chequer Ave & Theobald Ave

6.15pm Corner of Theobald Ave & Lime Tree Ave

6.25pm Corner Lime Tree Ave & Stockil Road

Corner Stockil Road & Chequer Ave The sleigh will travel down Palmer Street and across to North Street by the centre square Thursday 5th December Wheatley

5.00pm Exeter Road by No 86

5.10pm Exeter Road by No 58

5.17pm Exeter Road by No 32

5.23pm Exeter Road by No 8

5.30pm Winchester Ave at the corner with Bristol Grove

5.37pm Gloucester Road by Monmouth Road

5.45pm Gloucester Road by Selby Road

We will move down Chelmsford Drive and stop where safe to do so

5.55pm Chelmsford Drive on the corner with Canterbury Road

6.00pm Shops by Gee Bees

6.10pm Parkway North by St Pauls Church

6.25pm Norwich Road by No 5

6.35pm Norwich Road by No 29

6.45pm Norwich Road by No 71

6.55pm Hereford Road by No 9

7.00pm Hereford Road by No 39

7.05pm Hereford Road by No 67

7.10pm Guilford Road by No 40

7.15pm Guilford Road by No 12 Friday 6th December

Morrisons Armthorpe

3pm till 6pm Saturday 7th December

Woolmarket Doncaster 12 till 3pm Santas Grotto

For a Suggested £5 donation your child will see Santa, receive a present and you can take grotto photos FREE Saturday 7th December

Tesco Edenthorpe 10am to 4pm Monday 9th December

5.00pm Clay Lane – 6.00pm Shaw Wood estate

6.30pm Reeves Way (old pit top)

Wednesday 11th December

Armthorpe route 1 4.45pm Horse & Groom Car Park

5.00pm Fiddlers Drive by No 62

5.10pm Fair Holme View by No 49

5.15pm Fair Holme View by No 87

5.25pm Back along Fairholm and Fiddlers

5.35pm Mulberry Way corner

5.45pm We will drive down Bellrope Acre to Brampton Lane, turn round and stop on request coming back 6.10pm Tranmore Lane/Southfield Road junction 6.20 pm St Marys Drive

Cleveland Road

Rands Lane

Cedar Road

Laburnham Drive

Mercel Ave

New estate junction of Bowskill and Pinder Thursday 12th December Armthorpe route 2

4.45pm Spar shops

5.00pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by No 135

5.10pm Mansfield Crescent by Basil Avenue

5.15pm Mansfield Crescent by George Street

5.20pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Park Avenue junction

5.30pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Markham Avenue junction

5.40pm Markham Avenue/Elm Road junction

5.50pm Elm Road/Mere Lane junction

6.00pm Elm Road/Briar Road Junction

6.10pm Briar Road

6.20pm Pinewood Avenue

6.40pm Beech Road Friday 13th December

ASDA Dome

10am till 4pm Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December

Wheatley Hall Centre

10am till 4pm Tuesday 17th December

Cantley 4.45pm Bechers Brook

5.00pm Aldsworth Road/Forest Grange junction

5.10pm Aldsworth Road/Lewyns Drive junction

5.15pm Aldsworth Road/Rawson Close junction

5.20pm Levet Road by No 86

5.25pm Levet Road By No 52

5.30pm Levet Road By No 18

5.35pm Everingham Road/Elmham Road

5.40pm Elmham Road by No 16

5.45 Elmham Road by Clarell Gardens

5.50pm Bardolf Road by No 80

5.55pm Bardolf Road by No 40

6.00pm Bardolf Road/Anston Road junction

6.05pm Everingham Road Shops

6.15pm Along Acacia road

Right into Birch Road

Right into Lilac Grove

Left into Almond Road

6.35pm Church Lane by No 117

6.40pm Church Lane/Goodison Boulevard

6.50pm Anfield Road by No 8

6.55pm Anfield Road/Blundell Close junction

7.00pm Hillsborough Play Area

7.10pm Villa Park/Highbury Avenue junction

7.15pm Highbury Avenue/Millmoor Road junction

7.20pm St Wilfrids Road/Somerton Drive junction

Wednesday 18th December West Bessacarr

5.00pm Bus stop on Stoops lane/Broughton Road

5.05pm Lindsay Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.10pm Roxby Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.20pm Lanham Close by No 52

5.25pm Lanham Close by No 32

5.30pm Lanham Close by No 6

5.35pm Lindrick Close Junction with Stoops Lane

Stoops Lane by shops car park

5.40pm Howden Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.45pm Welton Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.50pm Whitton Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.55pm Hallam Close Junction with Stoops Lane

Harcourt Close Junction with Stoops Lane

6.00pm Clayworth Drive Junction with Stoops Lane

6.05pm Hindburn Close Junction with Stoops Lane

6.10pm Hennings Close Junction with Stoops Lane

Burnham Close Junction with Stoops Lane

6.20pm Cornflower Drive by No 17

6.40pm Cornflower Drive Honeysuckle Close roundabout

6.50pm Corner of Ellers Road & Ellers Drive

7.00pm Thealby Gardens by No 117

Thealby Gardens on the corner by No 89

7.15pm Corner of Ellers Drive & Stoops Road

7.20pm Corner Stoops & Saundby Close

Then along Stoops

7.30pm Corner of Alston Road/Longfield Drive

Finally down Longfield Drive to Broughton Road Thursday 19th December Cantley Manor Bessacarr 4.45 to 5.30pm The Green by Cammidge Way Stayers Road

5.35 The junction of Gleneagles Drive and Sunningdale Close

5.40pm Swannington Close

5.45pm Packington Drive junction with Eggington Close

5.50pm Packington Drive junction with Goodison Blvd.

6.00pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Spilsby Close

6.05pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Horninglow Close

6.10pm Cantley Manor Avenue corner by No 84

6.20pm Tutbury Gardens

6.30pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodlea Gardens

6.35pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodcross Gardens

6.40pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Temple Gardens

6.45pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Lych Gate Close

6.50pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Meaburn Close

7.00pm Stretton Close

7.15pm along Staunton Road Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd December

Morrisons Balby

11.30am till 4pm

THORNE RURAL LIONS

November 29: Thorne Lights switch on, 4.30pm Thorne town centre

December 2: Moorends – start 6pm, Moorends Hotel

December 3: Fishlake, Sykehouse, Dunscroft – start 5pm Sykehouse Village Hall, 5.45pm Fishlake Market Place, 6.30pm Dunscroft

December 4: Dunsville – 6pm Flarepath

December 5: Thorne South – 6pm, Bridge Street car park

December 6: Hatfield, Mile End, Top Broadway area and Broadwater Estate – start 6pm at Hatfields

December 7: Edenthorpe – both sides of main road except Tesco estate. Start 5pm at the Holly Bush

December 7: Thorne Market – 9am

December 8: Asda Doncaster – 10am

December 9: Barnby Dun – 6pm, Co-op, High Street

December 11: Thorne Kirton Lane, Stainforth Kirton Lane – 6pm, lay by, Thorne Bridge

December 12: Thorne North – 6pm, McDonalds

December 13: Central Hatfield and lower Broadway, 6pm Hatfields

December 13: Thorne Market, 9am Thorne Market

December 13: Hatfield Woodhouse Gala

December 14: Hayfield and Robin Hood: 5pm, lay by at Hayfield School

December 15: Asda Doncaster, 10am

December 16: Edenthorpe, Tesco area – 6pm Tesco

December 17: Stainforth – 6pm, Asda

December 18: McDonald’s, Thorne, 10 to 11.30am

December 19: Finningley – 6pm, Post Office

December 20: Kirk Sandall – 6pm, supermarket

December 21: Blaxton, Old Auckley, Lindholme, Hatfield Woodhouse – 5pm Eagle and Child

December 22: Asda Doncaster, 10am

December 23: Branton – 5pm, The Three Horse Shoes

December 23: Asda Doncaster. 10am

TICKHILL AND DISTRICT LIONS

Monday 9th - Harworth: Bracken Way

Wednesday 11th - Harworth: Mirabelle Way

Thursday 12th - Harworth: Grange View / Baulk Lane

Friday 13th - Woodfield Plantation

Saturday 14th - Bircotes (not Simpson Park)

Sunday 15th - Harworth: Amanda Road / Smith Square Monday

16th - Simpson Park

Tuesday 17th - Dominion Estate Wednesday

18th - Bawtry West

Thursday 19th - Austerfield and Bawtry East

Friday 20th - Tickhill: Lancaster and Lindrick

Saturday 21st - Tickhill: Wong Lane / Doncaster Road

Sunday 22nd - Tickhill: Common Lane / Northgate

Saturday 23rd - Wadworth and Loversall

Rossington:

Sun 8th-West End Lane

Mon 9th - Bond Street

Tues 10th - Clay Flat Lane

Wed 11th Brodsworth

Thurs 12th - Parklands

Fri 13th - Littleworth/Old Village Sat 14th Radburn Road

Sun 15th - Bankwood/Heatherfields

WENT VALLEY LIONS

Saturday 30-Nov

Sprotbrough Lights turn on followed by Challenger Drive and Crusader Drive

Sunday 01-Dec

Mexborough Manvers

Monday 02-Dec

Jossey Lane

Tuesday 03-Dec

Skellow

Wednesday 04-Dec

Campsall

Thursday 05-Dec

Highfields & Woodlands Avenues

Friday 06-Dec

Adwick

Saturday 07-Dec

Scawsby

Sunday 08-Dec

Bentley New Village

Monday 09-Dec

Bentley Westend, Dominion, Scotsman Drive

Tuesday 10-Dec

Sunnyfields & Barnsley Road

Wednesday 11-Dec

Arksey

Thursday 12-Dec

Cusworth

Friday 13-Dec

Harlington

Saturday 14-Dec

Coop - Askern, Askern

Sunday 15-Dec

Coop - Askern Norton

Monday 16-Dec

Scawthorpe East

Tuesday 17-Dec

Sprotbrough Spring Lane

Wednesday 18-Dec

Sprotbrough

Thursday 19-Dec

Redhouse and Skylarks Estate

Friday 20-Dec Reserve

Saturday 21-Dec

Asda - Carcroft

Sunday 22-Dec

Asda - Carcroft