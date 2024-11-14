All the dates and locations for Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster
Each year, Father Christmas takes to his sleigh ahead of the big day, with tours of Doncaster organised by local Lions clubs.
Four clubs – Doncaster Lions, Tickhill and District Lions, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Rural Lions – take part in the celebrations.
Here’s where and when you can see Santa on his tour
DONCASTER LIONS
Tuesday 26 November 6pm
Public switch on of Doncaster Deaf Trust lights
Saturday 30 November ASDA Balby
Saturday 30 November: The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road
Monday 2 December Hexthorpe and Intake
Tuesday 3 December Lakeside and Hyde Park
Thursday 5 December Wheatley
Friday 6 December Morrisons Armthorpe
Saturday 7 December Wool Market Doncaster
Saturday 7 December Tesco Edenthorpe
Monday 9 December Clay Lane –Shaw Wood estate Reeves Way (old pit top)
Wednesday 11 December Armthorpe route 1
Thursday 12 December Armthorpe route 2
Friday 13 December ASDA Dome
Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December Wheatley Hall Centre
Tuesday 17 December Cantley
Wednesday 18 December West Bessacarr
Thursday 19 December Cantley Manor Bessacarr
Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December Morrisons Balby
Scroll down the page for route details and timings The Lions’ Santa tracker will be live for each route
Tuesday 26th November 6.00pm
Public switch on of Deaf Trust lights Saturday 30th November
ASDA Balby 10.00am till 2.00pm Saturday 30th November
The House Martin Wheatley Hall Road
4.00pm till 7.00pm Monday 2nd December Hexthorpe & Intake 4.45pm Start point Junction of Flowitt St & Ramsden Road
5.00pm Junction Ramsden Road & Bentley Ave
5.15pm Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club
The sleigh will move along Shadyside up to Scarll Rd and stop as requested at each junction
Junction of Glenfield Ave with Hawfield Close
Intake
6.15pm Corner of Evelyn Ave and Fairfax Rd
The bend on Fairfax Road
6.30pm Junction of Tudor Road & Shaftsbury Ave
6.40pm Junction Shaftsbury Ave & Evelyn Ave
6.45pm Intake Community Library
7.15pm Cardigan Road junction with Westminster Cres
The sleight will drive slowly stopping for groups of people finishing at Cardigan Road
Tuesday 3rd December
Lakeside & Hyde Park 4.45pm to 5.00pm Buttermere Crescent Park
The sleight will drive slowly to Winscar roundabout and back to Lake View roundabout stopping for groups of people where it is safe to do so
Hyde Park
5.30pm Corner of Sandy Lane & Rufford Road
5.35pm Corner of Rufford Road & Chequer Ave
5.45pm Chequer Ave by P&K Stores
5.50pm Corner of Chequer Ave & Hamilton Road
6.10pm Corner of Chequer Ave & Theobald Ave
6.15pm Corner of Theobald Ave & Lime Tree Ave
6.25pm Corner Lime Tree Ave & Stockil Road
Corner Stockil Road & Chequer Ave The sleigh will travel down Palmer Street and across to North Street by the centre square Thursday 5th December Wheatley
5.00pm Exeter Road by No 86
5.10pm Exeter Road by No 58
5.17pm Exeter Road by No 32
5.23pm Exeter Road by No 8
5.30pm Winchester Ave at the corner with Bristol Grove
5.37pm Gloucester Road by Monmouth Road
5.45pm Gloucester Road by Selby Road
We will move down Chelmsford Drive and stop where safe to do so
5.55pm Chelmsford Drive on the corner with Canterbury Road
6.00pm Shops by Gee Bees
6.10pm Parkway North by St Pauls Church
6.25pm Norwich Road by No 5
6.35pm Norwich Road by No 29
6.45pm Norwich Road by No 71
6.55pm Hereford Road by No 9
7.00pm Hereford Road by No 39
7.05pm Hereford Road by No 67
7.10pm Guilford Road by No 40
7.15pm Guilford Road by No 12 Friday 6th December
Morrisons Armthorpe
3pm till 6pm Saturday 7th December
Woolmarket Doncaster 12 till 3pm Santas Grotto
For a Suggested £5 donation your child will see Santa, receive a present and you can take grotto photos FREE Saturday 7th December
Tesco Edenthorpe 10am to 4pm Monday 9th December
5.00pm Clay Lane – 6.00pm Shaw Wood estate
6.30pm Reeves Way (old pit top)
Wednesday 11th December
Armthorpe route 1 4.45pm Horse & Groom Car Park
5.00pm Fiddlers Drive by No 62
5.10pm Fair Holme View by No 49
5.15pm Fair Holme View by No 87
5.25pm Back along Fairholm and Fiddlers
5.35pm Mulberry Way corner
5.45pm We will drive down Bellrope Acre to Brampton Lane, turn round and stop on request coming back 6.10pm Tranmore Lane/Southfield Road junction 6.20 pm St Marys Drive
Cleveland Road
Rands Lane
Cedar Road
Laburnham Drive
Mercel Ave
New estate junction of Bowskill and Pinder Thursday 12th December Armthorpe route 2
4.45pm Spar shops
5.00pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by No 135
5.10pm Mansfield Crescent by Basil Avenue
5.15pm Mansfield Crescent by George Street
5.20pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Park Avenue junction
5.30pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Markham Avenue junction
5.40pm Markham Avenue/Elm Road junction
5.50pm Elm Road/Mere Lane junction
6.00pm Elm Road/Briar Road Junction
6.10pm Briar Road
6.20pm Pinewood Avenue
6.40pm Beech Road Friday 13th December
ASDA Dome
10am till 4pm Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December
Wheatley Hall Centre
10am till 4pm Tuesday 17th December
Cantley 4.45pm Bechers Brook
5.00pm Aldsworth Road/Forest Grange junction
5.10pm Aldsworth Road/Lewyns Drive junction
5.15pm Aldsworth Road/Rawson Close junction
5.20pm Levet Road by No 86
5.25pm Levet Road By No 52
5.30pm Levet Road By No 18
5.35pm Everingham Road/Elmham Road
5.40pm Elmham Road by No 16
5.45 Elmham Road by Clarell Gardens
5.50pm Bardolf Road by No 80
5.55pm Bardolf Road by No 40
6.00pm Bardolf Road/Anston Road junction
6.05pm Everingham Road Shops
6.15pm Along Acacia road
Right into Birch Road
Right into Lilac Grove
Left into Almond Road
6.35pm Church Lane by No 117
6.40pm Church Lane/Goodison Boulevard
6.50pm Anfield Road by No 8
6.55pm Anfield Road/Blundell Close junction
7.00pm Hillsborough Play Area
7.10pm Villa Park/Highbury Avenue junction
7.15pm Highbury Avenue/Millmoor Road junction
7.20pm St Wilfrids Road/Somerton Drive junction
Wednesday 18th December West Bessacarr
5.00pm Bus stop on Stoops lane/Broughton Road
5.05pm Lindsay Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.10pm Roxby Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.20pm Lanham Close by No 52
5.25pm Lanham Close by No 32
5.30pm Lanham Close by No 6
5.35pm Lindrick Close Junction with Stoops Lane
Stoops Lane by shops car park
5.40pm Howden Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.45pm Welton Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.50pm Whitton Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.55pm Hallam Close Junction with Stoops Lane
Harcourt Close Junction with Stoops Lane
6.00pm Clayworth Drive Junction with Stoops Lane
6.05pm Hindburn Close Junction with Stoops Lane
6.10pm Hennings Close Junction with Stoops Lane
Burnham Close Junction with Stoops Lane
6.20pm Cornflower Drive by No 17
6.40pm Cornflower Drive Honeysuckle Close roundabout
6.50pm Corner of Ellers Road & Ellers Drive
7.00pm Thealby Gardens by No 117
Thealby Gardens on the corner by No 89
7.15pm Corner of Ellers Drive & Stoops Road
7.20pm Corner Stoops & Saundby Close
Then along Stoops
7.30pm Corner of Alston Road/Longfield Drive
Finally down Longfield Drive to Broughton Road Thursday 19th December Cantley Manor Bessacarr 4.45 to 5.30pm The Green by Cammidge Way Stayers Road
5.35 The junction of Gleneagles Drive and Sunningdale Close
5.40pm Swannington Close
5.45pm Packington Drive junction with Eggington Close
5.50pm Packington Drive junction with Goodison Blvd.
6.00pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Spilsby Close
6.05pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Horninglow Close
6.10pm Cantley Manor Avenue corner by No 84
6.20pm Tutbury Gardens
6.30pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodlea Gardens
6.35pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodcross Gardens
6.40pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Temple Gardens
6.45pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Lych Gate Close
6.50pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Meaburn Close
7.00pm Stretton Close
7.15pm along Staunton Road Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd December
Morrisons Balby
11.30am till 4pm
THORNE RURAL LIONS
November 29: Thorne Lights switch on, 4.30pm Thorne town centre
December 2: Moorends – start 6pm, Moorends Hotel
December 3: Fishlake, Sykehouse, Dunscroft – start 5pm Sykehouse Village Hall, 5.45pm Fishlake Market Place, 6.30pm Dunscroft
December 4: Dunsville – 6pm Flarepath
December 5: Thorne South – 6pm, Bridge Street car park
December 6: Hatfield, Mile End, Top Broadway area and Broadwater Estate – start 6pm at Hatfields
December 7: Edenthorpe – both sides of main road except Tesco estate. Start 5pm at the Holly Bush
December 7: Thorne Market – 9am
December 8: Asda Doncaster – 10am
December 9: Barnby Dun – 6pm, Co-op, High Street
December 11: Thorne Kirton Lane, Stainforth Kirton Lane – 6pm, lay by, Thorne Bridge
December 12: Thorne North – 6pm, McDonalds
December 13: Central Hatfield and lower Broadway, 6pm Hatfields
December 13: Thorne Market, 9am Thorne Market
December 13: Hatfield Woodhouse Gala
December 14: Hayfield and Robin Hood: 5pm, lay by at Hayfield School
December 15: Asda Doncaster, 10am
December 16: Edenthorpe, Tesco area – 6pm Tesco
December 17: Stainforth – 6pm, Asda
December 18: McDonald’s, Thorne, 10 to 11.30am
December 19: Finningley – 6pm, Post Office
December 20: Kirk Sandall – 6pm, supermarket
December 21: Blaxton, Old Auckley, Lindholme, Hatfield Woodhouse – 5pm Eagle and Child
December 22: Asda Doncaster, 10am
December 23: Branton – 5pm, The Three Horse Shoes
December 23: Asda Doncaster. 10am
TICKHILL AND DISTRICT LIONS
Monday 9th - Harworth: Bracken Way
Wednesday 11th - Harworth: Mirabelle Way
Thursday 12th - Harworth: Grange View / Baulk Lane
Friday 13th - Woodfield Plantation
Saturday 14th - Bircotes (not Simpson Park)
Sunday 15th - Harworth: Amanda Road / Smith Square Monday
16th - Simpson Park
Tuesday 17th - Dominion Estate Wednesday
18th - Bawtry West
Thursday 19th - Austerfield and Bawtry East
Friday 20th - Tickhill: Lancaster and Lindrick
Saturday 21st - Tickhill: Wong Lane / Doncaster Road
Sunday 22nd - Tickhill: Common Lane / Northgate
Saturday 23rd - Wadworth and Loversall
Rossington:
Sun 8th-West End Lane
Mon 9th - Bond Street
Tues 10th - Clay Flat Lane
Wed 11th Brodsworth
Thurs 12th - Parklands
Fri 13th - Littleworth/Old Village Sat 14th Radburn Road
Sun 15th - Bankwood/Heatherfields
WENT VALLEY LIONS
Saturday 30-Nov
Sprotbrough Lights turn on followed by Challenger Drive and Crusader Drive
Sunday 01-Dec
Mexborough Manvers
Monday 02-Dec
Jossey Lane
Tuesday 03-Dec
Skellow
Wednesday 04-Dec
Campsall
Thursday 05-Dec
Highfields & Woodlands Avenues
Friday 06-Dec
Adwick
Saturday 07-Dec
Scawsby
Sunday 08-Dec
Bentley New Village
Monday 09-Dec
Bentley Westend, Dominion, Scotsman Drive
Tuesday 10-Dec
Sunnyfields & Barnsley Road
Wednesday 11-Dec
Arksey
Thursday 12-Dec
Cusworth
Friday 13-Dec
Harlington
Saturday 14-Dec
Coop - Askern, Askern
Sunday 15-Dec
Coop - Askern Norton
Monday 16-Dec
Scawthorpe East
Tuesday 17-Dec
Sprotbrough Spring Lane
Wednesday 18-Dec
Sprotbrough
Thursday 19-Dec
Redhouse and Skylarks Estate
Friday 20-Dec Reserve
Saturday 21-Dec
Asda - Carcroft
Sunday 22-Dec
Asda - Carcroft
