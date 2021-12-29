All remaining performances of Aladdin at a Doncaster theatre have been cancelled due to Covid-19

Aladdin has been a smash hit at Cast this winter but sadly all remaining performances have been cancelled.

The theatre said this on a post on their social media: “Due to Covid related issues, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all remaining performances of Aladdin.

Mark Stratton as Widow Twankee.

"Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be able to continue with performances of the pantomime, the safety of our staff, performers and audiences will always be our main priority.

"We thank you for your patience and ask that you don’t try and contact our Box Office unless your enquiry is urgent.

"A member of the team will contact you.

"We understand how disappointing this news will be for our audiences so on behalf of everyone at Cast, we wanted to thank you for your support and understanding.”