Airport firefighters take on coast-to-coast cycle for Sheffield Children's Hospital
Firefighters from Doncaster Sheffield Airport are set for a gruelling two-day cycle as they take on the Coast to Coast challenge next month.
The team of 16 cyclists and two support drivers will aim to raise more than £1,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity on September 9-10, with all funds raised going towards a new Helipad for the roof of Sheffield Children's Hospital, to allow children to receive the urgent care they need quicker.
DSA is a passionate supporter of the charity, having raised over £30,000 for it since April 2016. The airport is also home to northern headquarters for The Children’s Air Ambulance, which moved into a new purpose-built hangar in May 2019. The move to DSA is part of a seven-year project to provide a nationwide high-speed transfer service for critically ill children and babies.
Brian Mills, duty station manager Red Watch, said: “We can’t wait to take on the Coast to Coast challenge for a charity which means so much to us as at the airport, and on a personal level to several of the firefighters taking part.
“Our aim is to smash our £1,000 target, and with the support of friends, family and the public, I am confident we will get there. Every penny counts so please help us reach the target by visiting our Just Giving page.
“Good levels of fitness are essential for firefighters; however we are not underestimating the challenge ahead and have all been putting in extra time in the saddle to prepare.”
Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/doncaster-sheffield-airport-fire-service