Airport campaigner reflects on three-year battle to re-open DSA

A Doncaster businessman who has led the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport has reflected on his three year campaign – and has pledged the battle will go on.

Save DSA campaigner Mark Chadwick, who runs the city’s Stadium Garage, was instrumental in leading the public fight after owners Peel announced the closure of the former RAF Finningley base in 2022.

Since then, he has helped collect thousands of names on a petition calling for the re-opening of DSA and met with a string of politicians – including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He said: “This has been a monumental job over the last three years - it has taken up a lot of time and cost a few quid.

“But I would not have been able to carry on what we have here without all the support from the group members, participants and followers.

He added: “Three years ago on July 24 I found out that Peel were doing a strategic review and considering closing DSA.

“After an hour or so searching for information, I found nothing. So I set a Facebook group – first day 1,000 members first week 4,000 members and here we are now with close to 33,000 members participants and followers on our various social media accounts

“I met mayors and MPs and we worked together to try and save DSA to promote the campaign and get public support – I think we acheived this.

“But in September 2022 we had the news we didn’t want – the closure announcement, the last flight took place in November, and DSA fell silent.”

City of Doncaster Council bosses later agreed a 125-year lease with Peel and the first flight landed back on December 6 last year, with aircraft from 2Excel Aviation touching down in front of civic dignataries.

An announcement of Munich Airport International as partners to operators Fly Doncaster was revealed – and the re-opening – which Doncaster mayor Ros Jones says will be next spring – hinges on a September funding announcement from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Added Mr Chadwick: “I was fortunate to be able to meet the team from Munich, aviation enthusiasts who want the best for any project they’re involved in,

“The biggest thing I learnt from this meeting was how they want to work with local people and businesses as they already do in Munich

“I also had an opportunity to chat with Sir Keir Starmer and quickly discussed the campaign and what we needed to see next.

“We are now waiting for Oliver Coppard to agree to the funding stream from Doncaster’s gainshare pot.

"They are carrying out extra due dilligence to ensure the money is well spent.

“While all this has been going on we’ve had Doncaster Council officers and directors busy in the background, getting on with the job, no excuses, no announcements – just getting on with the job in hand.

“Our Mayor Ros Jones has led the council down this entrepreneurial highway, a new direction, a new beginning, wanting the benefits a re-opened airport will bring back to Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North of England.

“Ever since the closure of the mines way back when, we have seen a decline in the region, the pits closed, the suppliers closed, manufacturing moved abroad,

“The reopening of our airport could change all of this and much more, with new better paid jobs, a boost to our economy and attracting investment and growing local businesses and encouraging others to move here.

“We will find out in September if we will succeed in this venture. Seriously can they really not fund this project? I think not.”