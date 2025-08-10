Afternoon tea and live music in support of Breast Cancer Now charity

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Hollies Bar at Dower House Square in Bawtry will be hosting an afternoon tea and live music fundraiser on Wednesday, August 20, at 6pm in support of Breast Cancer Now.

This event is the second highlight of the Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink 2025 campaign, following the community’s earlier “Bra Bins” launch.

Attendees will enjoy a beautifully curated spread of teas, freshly baked scones, and gourmet sweet treats, accompanied by a backdrop of live music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The branding, featuring soft pink bows and stylish typography, perfectly encapsulates the spirit and elegance of the evening.

Afternoon tea and live music in support of Breast Cancer Now charity.placeholder image
Afternoon tea and live music in support of Breast Cancer Now charity.

“This occasion not only promises an evening of refined enjoyment, but also the opportunity to contribute to life-changing breast cancer research, vital helplines, and compassionate patient support services.

“Funds raised from the event will directly support Breast Cancer Now’s impactful mission to bring research, resources, and support to those affected by breast cancer across the UK.”

Tickets are £25 per person, which includes afternoon tea and a glass of Prosecco, £10 from each ticket sold will go directly to Breast Cancer Now.

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice