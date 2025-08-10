Afternoon tea and live music in support of Breast Cancer Now charity
This event is the second highlight of the Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink 2025 campaign, following the community’s earlier “Bra Bins” launch.
Attendees will enjoy a beautifully curated spread of teas, freshly baked scones, and gourmet sweet treats, accompanied by a backdrop of live music.
A spokesman said: “The branding, featuring soft pink bows and stylish typography, perfectly encapsulates the spirit and elegance of the evening.
“This occasion not only promises an evening of refined enjoyment, but also the opportunity to contribute to life-changing breast cancer research, vital helplines, and compassionate patient support services.
“Funds raised from the event will directly support Breast Cancer Now’s impactful mission to bring research, resources, and support to those affected by breast cancer across the UK.”
Tickets are £25 per person, which includes afternoon tea and a glass of Prosecco, £10 from each ticket sold will go directly to Breast Cancer Now.
