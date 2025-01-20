After wowing the crowd at Glastonbury, Doncaster's Sam Scherdel releases his new six-track EP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster-born Sam Scherdel, one of the most exciting voices in alternative rock right now, is kicking off 2025 with his new six-track EP, Meet Me on the Moon, out February 6.

Known for his ability to mix expansive soundscapes with raw, honest lyrics, Sam’s music strikes a chord that’s both personal and relatable.

Since launching in March 2022 he proceeded to release singles which caused a stir within the industry.

He returned with a live show stronger than ever featuring a full band.

2024 has seen his rise since signing to Blaggers Records (The Skinner Brothers, JW Paris), two headline show sell outs, major festival appearances including Glastonbury, and also support slots with Ocean Colour Scene, Two Door Cinema Club and Embrace.

Earlier releases from the project, including the soaring “Breathe,” the stadium-ready “Somebody Else,” and the soulful “Time,” have already racked up over 250,000 streams, building anticipation for what’s sure to be one of 2025’s standout releases.

“Meet Me On The Moon” explores landscapes that are both expansive and intimate, with echoes of Nutini and Springsteen yet uniquely Sam Scherdel. The release showcasing his ability to juxtapose spacious sound with vulnerable storytelling makes Meet Me on the Moon an essential listen for fans of alternative and indie rock.

The EP is led by the single “If We Danced,” a heartfelt, country-tinged indie-folk stomper that perfectly captures Sam’s signature blend of charm and grit. It’s easy to see why fans have dubbed him “the South Yorkshire Springsteen.”

Sam will be launching the record with a stripped back acoustic performance at Doncaster Little Theatre on January 31, in which we will also be having a Q&A session with Christian Carlisle from BBC Introducing.

Sam said: “We have some big things planned in South Yorkshire this year including a huge end of year show at Doncaster Corn Exchange which will be the biggest show we’ve done to date.”

Sam’s upcoming shows this year are:

February 7 - Castle and Falcon , Birmingham

February 8 - The Parish , Huddersfield

February 14 -The Cluny 2 , Newcastle

February 15 - Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

February 21 - Jacaranda, Liverpool

February 22 - Dubrek, Derby

March 6 - Half Moon Putney , London

March 8th - The Polar Bear, Hull