After penguins and elephants, could The Snowman be coming to Doncaster this Christmas?

Hopes are growing that much loved festive favourite The Snowman could be coming to Doncaster this Christmas as part of the latest sculpture trail.

In previous years, visitors to the city centre have enjoyed a collection of penguin sculptures while last Christmas, a herd of colourful Elmer the Elephant patchwork animals enchanted visitors.

There are hopes that Wild At Art, which produces the trails, could bring the much loved Raymond Briggs creation to Doncaster later this year.

A post on the organisation’s website says: “Take a wintry walk and relive the magic of Raymond Briggs’ heart-warming picture book, The Snowman

“Discover sculpture trails of twelve giant Snowman sculptures, each decorated with designs inspired by the song The Twelve Days of Christmas.

“With themes of friendship, imagination and adventure, The Snowman is the ultimate festive story to explore with family and friends. So grab your snow boots, wrap up warm, and get ready to go on a magical adventure.”

The Snowman was created and illustrated by Raymond Briggs as a picture book, narrated entirely through hand-drawn illustrations and first published in 1978.

Since then, The Snowman has sold over 5.5 million copies globally and has been translated into 21 languages.

Adapted for screen by producer John Coates, the Oscar-nominated animation launched on Channel 4 in its inaugural year in 1982 and has been repeated every Christmas since.

The sequel, The Snowman and The Snowdog premiered on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve 2012 and was seen by more than 10 million people over the festive period.