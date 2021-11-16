Afghanistan war hero's plea after losing medal in Doncaster on Remembrance Sunday

Former Lance Bombardier Mark Bennett was in town for the annual service of remembrance at the War Memorial and parade through the town centre on Sunday when he lost his Afghanistan operational service medal (OSM).

Sharing a plea for the safe return of the medal on Facebook, he wrote: “In Doncaster town centre yesterday my OSM medal fell off my blazer without realising.

"If anyone finds it or found it – it says Gnr Bennett around the edge - please let me know thank you.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Bennett is pleading for the safe return of his Afghanistan medal.

The medal was awarded by the Ministry of Defence in support of the post-2001 Afghan War.

The Operational Service Medal was established in 1999 to replace the General Service Medal (1962) for all new operations. A separate medal of the same design is awarded for each campaign, differentiated by a distinct ribbon.

The medal is silver and shows the crowned effigy of Elizabeth II with the inscription ELIZABETH II DEI GRATIA REGINA FID. DEF..

The reverse bears the Union Flag, surrounded by the inscription FOR OPERATIONAL SERVICE and the four major points of the compass with, between the points, four Coronets: Royal (top left), Naval (Navy, top right), Mural (Army, bottom left), and Astral (Royal Air Force, bottom right).