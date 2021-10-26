Adoption of cats sees a huge rise as RSPCA in Doncaster rehomes hundreds of feline friends

Last year the charity rehomed 17,868 cats nationally which is 53 a day.

In South Yorkshire there were 694 cats rehomed in 2020.

Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal team, said: “It’s great to see so many people are interested in adopting cats from the RSPCA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA have helped to rehome hundreds of cats in Doncaster.

“The lockdown has really shone a light on the close bonds we have with our pets and for many people, their pets have become a real source of comfort during these challenging times.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in pet ownership during the past year or so and whilst it’s positive that so many people want to take on a pet we are keen to highlight the importance of doing your research to ensure you’ve got the time, patience and money to care for that animal for the rest of their life.

“Our centres and branches are seeing lots of cats coming into care at the moment.

“This could be due to the end of kitten season when most cats are born or more worryingly, it could be as a result of people buying cats on impulse earlier in the year who are now struggling to cope with them.

“However, we’d urge anyone who has thoroughly done their research and is keen to take on a rescue cat to consider adopting from the RSPCA.”

This month marks Adoptober where the RSPCA shines a light on the animals in its care looking for mores.