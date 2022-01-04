Adopt a Pet: These animals are looking for people in Doncaster to give them a forever home

Check out the RSPCA website for details on how to adopt these animals here.
1. Dexter
Handsome Dexter is the happiest when he is around people getting plenty of attention, so he would be best suited to a family that can spend a lot of time with him. He loves playtime with his ball and already knows a few basic commands.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Dumbledore
Dumbledore can be a little timid at first but once he has settled in, he is very affectionate and playful. He needs to be an indoor only cat and would benefit from being the only pet in the household so he can get all the attention!
Photo: RSPCA
3. Daisy
Daisy is a lovely sweet girl – just look at that heart-shaped nose! She finds cattery life a little unnerving at times and so would like to find a loving home environment that she can settle into and call her own.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Sapphire
Sapphire is finding cattery life a little scary so would like to move into her forever home soon. She would benefit from a family that understands she will require time and patience to build up her trust. Once she becomes comfortable with you, she is a sweet girl who will meow for cuddles.
Photo: RSPCA