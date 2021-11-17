All of these animals are up for adoption.

Adopt a pet: These animals are looking for loving new homes here in Doncaster

Take a look at these animals who are currently up for adoption here in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:37 am

For more information on how to adopt these animals click here.

1. Dave

Dave is a lively lad who enjoys long walks and running around exploring our secure paddock. He loves to be active and play games so would benefit from a home with active owners who have the time to give him plenty of enrichment.

Photo: RSPCA

2. Angel and Roxy

Angel and Roxy are a pair of sweethearts who have always had each other, therefore they are looking for a home who has space for the both of them to relax and put their paws up for the rest of their days.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Ronnie

Sweet little Ronnie is looking for his retirement home. Being an older dog, he enjoys short gentle walks, followed by naps on the sofa.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Tyson

Tyson is the biggest softy you’ll ever meet! He loves having kisses and cuddles and enjoys exploring his surroundings.

Photo: RSPCA

