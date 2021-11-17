Adopt a pet: These animals are looking for loving new homes here in Doncaster

For more information on how to adopt these animals click here.
1. Dave
Dave is a lively lad who enjoys long walks and running around exploring our secure paddock. He loves to be active and play games so would benefit from a home with active owners who have the time to give him plenty of enrichment.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Angel and Roxy
Angel and Roxy are a pair of sweethearts who have always had each other, therefore they are looking for a home who has space for the both of them to relax and put their paws up for the rest of their days.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Ronnie
Sweet little Ronnie is looking for his retirement home. Being an older dog, he enjoys short gentle walks, followed by naps on the sofa.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Tyson
Tyson is the biggest softy you’ll ever meet! He loves having kisses and cuddles and enjoys exploring his surroundings.
Photo: RSPCA