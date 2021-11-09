Adopt a pet: These adorable cats and dogs need new homes and families in Doncaster

For information on how to adopt any of these animals go to the RSPCA website here.
1. Teddy
Teddy is a fast fuzzball; this playful pup is on you for a fuss and a lick before you can even blink. He’s full of enthusiasm for all things relating to walks, play and attention.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Ash
For an older dog, Ash has a lot of energy and enjoys a good walk and play.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Angel and Roxy
Angel and Roxy have always had each other; they are looking for a home who would have space for them both to relax and put their paws up for the rest of their days.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Ronnie
Sweet little Ronnie is looking for his retirement home. Being an older dog, he enjoys gentle short walks, followed by naps on the sofa.
Photo: RSPCA