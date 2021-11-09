All of these animals are up for adoption.

Adopt a pet: These adorable cats and dogs need new homes and families in Doncaster

Take a look through these adorable animals who are all up for adoption now.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:31 am

For information on how to adopt any of these animals go to the RSPCA website here.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Teddy

Teddy is a fast fuzzball; this playful pup is on you for a fuss and a lick before you can even blink. He’s full of enthusiasm for all things relating to walks, play and attention.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

2. Ash

For an older dog, Ash has a lot of energy and enjoys a good walk and play.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

3. Angel and Roxy

Angel and Roxy have always had each other; they are looking for a home who would have space for them both to relax and put their paws up for the rest of their days.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

4. Ronnie

Sweet little Ronnie is looking for his retirement home. Being an older dog, he enjoys gentle short walks, followed by naps on the sofa.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
DoncasterLiam HodenRSPCA
Next Page
Page 1 of 4