These animals are looking for their forever homes.

Adopt a pet: These adorable animals are looking for their forever homes

Could you give one of these animals a safe a loving home?

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:38 am

Click through this article to see animals that are currently up for adoption at RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch.

1. Coco

Coco is a sweet hearted girl looking for a quiet adult only house to call home. Whilst she enjoys a good walk she also very much loves having a snuggle too.

Photo: RSPCA

2. Lady and Ellie

Lady and Ellie arrived at RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre together. They very much enjoy attention and cuddling up on laps.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Teddy

Teddy is a very loveable boxer who has a mischievous side and enjoys playing games. He doesn’t like being lonely so is looking for a family who are home most of the time.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Dotty

Dotty is sweet natured and will make a lovely companion for someone. Whilst she is shy when first meeting new people she soon comes out of her shell.

Photo: RSPCA

