Adopt a pet: These adorable animals are looking for their forever homes

Click through this article to see animals that are currently up for adoption at RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch.
1. Coco
Coco is a sweet hearted girl looking for a quiet adult only house to call home. Whilst she enjoys a good walk she also very much loves having a snuggle too.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Lady and Ellie
Lady and Ellie arrived at RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre together. They very much enjoy attention and cuddling up on laps.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Teddy
Teddy is a very loveable boxer who has a mischievous side and enjoys playing games. He doesn’t like being lonely so is looking for a family who are home most of the time.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Dotty
Dotty is sweet natured and will make a lovely companion for someone. Whilst she is shy when first meeting new people she soon comes out of her shell.
Photo: RSPCA