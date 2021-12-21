Adopt a Pet: These adorable animals are in need of love and care from Doncaster people this winter

Click through this article to learn more about the animals up for adoption – click here to find out how to adopt.
1. Oreo
Oreo is very energetic and playful; always raring to go. He is hoping to find himself a new family who can be around most of the time whilst he is young and until he gets used to having his own company.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Angel and Roxy
Angel and Roxy have always had each other so would need to be rehomed together. However, they are a pair of sweethearts, just searching for somewhere they can relax and put their paws up for the rest of their days.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Lola
Lola has such a loving nature so would benefit from a family who are home most of the time (at least until she is settled). She also enjoys going out on walks and exploring new things.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Toby
Toby is a handsome boy who loves a good run around and a quick ear scratch. Although he is older, his age does not slow him down and he still has an extra spring in his step. He would prefer to find his forever home with a family who are home most of the time.
Photo: RSPCA