“Paul is a distinguished older gentleman who is ready for his retirement home. He is still young at heart though and enjoys a long walk.”

Adopt a pet: Can you help the RSPCA home any of these Doncaster animals?

By Barbara Craythorn
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 2:42 pm

If you think you could rehome one of these animals head to the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District website for details on how to register your interest: RSPCA Doncaster Rotherham.

1. Nuna

“ Nunu is a lovely older lady who is looking for a comfy sofa and fluffy blanket to snuggle into. She is looking for a very quiet home with no other animals or children.”

2. Jaffa

“Jaffa is a curious gerbil who loves to dig tunnels and explore. Jaffa is a little timid but just needs handling and his confidence will build. Could you offer him his perfect home?”

3. Lucy and Spots

“Lucy and Spots are an inquisitive pair. They are a bonded pair of bunnies so would need to be rehomed together. They love wandering around in their outdoor pen, and chomping on their veggies.”

4. Kai

“Kai can be a bit nervous at first towards new people but once he gets to know you he loves nothing more than a fuss and long walk. Whilst he would be best suited to being the only pet in the house he would enjoy walks with other dogs.”

