Adopt a Pet: All of these adorable animals need forever homes here in Doncaster

1. Luna
Luna is a very sweet and affectionate girl. She loves the company of her human pals and will come to you for cuddles.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Athena and Artemis
Athena and Artemis are a beautiful pair of kittens. They are very playful and curious and so would benefit from a family who are home most of the time.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Stevie
Stevie is a lovable and friendly cat, looking for somewhere where he can explore but then cuddle up to his new humans.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Richard and Frankie
Richard and Frankie are a little on the quitter side and are a little timid, but would make a lovely addition to any home.
Photo: RSPCA