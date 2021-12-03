Animals up for adoption

Adopt a Pet: All of these adorable animals need forever homes here in Doncaster

These animals can all be adopted from the RSPCA in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:26 am

1. Luna

Luna is a very sweet and affectionate girl. She loves the company of her human pals and will come to you for cuddles.

2. Athena and Artemis

Athena and Artemis are a beautiful pair of kittens. They are very playful and curious and so would benefit from a family who are home most of the time.

3. Stevie

Stevie is a lovable and friendly cat, looking for somewhere where he can explore but then cuddle up to his new humans.

4. Richard and Frankie

Richard and Frankie are a little on the quitter side and are a little timid, but would make a lovely addition to any home.

