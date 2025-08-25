Accessibility improvements secured at six Northern railway stations - including Thorne - following legal challenge.

Northern Trains has committed to making accessibility improvements at six railway stations in response to issues raised in a legal challenge over the lack of step-free access for wheelchair users.

The challenge was brought by disability rights campaigner Doug Paulley and focused on the accessibility of platforms at Appleby, Bridlington, Hexham, Settle, Thorne North, and Ulverston stations. The stations all have staff-operated barrow crossings, which means that disabled passengers who can't access the stairs need to have staff to help them access the platforms.

Last year, Mr Paulley, a frequent rail passenger and wheelchair user, found himself stranded in Appleby station after his pre-booked accessible taxi arranged through Northern was cancelled. He was also unable to access the opposite platform to board a train back to Leeds as the station was completely unstaffed on a Sunday, making the barrow crossing to the platform inaccessible.

Appleby station was one of the six stations operated by Northern where the only way a wheelchair user can change platforms was by using a barrow crossing. This meant that Mr Paulley was stranded at the station and had no other option than to use an inaccessible taxi to reach the other platform.

Mr Paulley brought a legal challenge on the grounds that Northern was in breach of the Equality Act when considering the accessibility of these six stations, by not staffing the six stations for all of their operating hours, and by failing to make reasonable adjustments to ensure wheelchair users are not put at a substantial disadvantage when accessing train station platforms.

Previously, in 2023, Northern consulted on proposals to reduce staffing hours at its ticket offices, which would have even more severely restricted accessibility for disabled passengers at these stations. In response to these proposals, industry watchdog Transport Focus highlighted the need for disabled passengers to have assistance at stations to purchase tickets, access platforms and board trains, and recommended that Northern increase staffing hours at the six stations. Northern subsequently withdrew its previous proposals.

Mr Paulley argued that reasonable steps had not been taken to improve accessibility at the stations – prompting him to consider legal options.

Mr Paulley issued an application for judicial review on 5 April 2024 challenging Northern’s failures around accessibility for wheelchair users at six stations. Northern agreed to settle without an admission of liability.

Northern Trains told Mr Paulley it has taken steps to improve accessibility at its stations. These are:

· Bridlington station: Closure of the barrow crossing and installation of a lift, enabling independent access between platforms for wheelchair users and other passengers with mobility impairments.

· Ulverston station: From March 2025, the station has been staffed from the first to the last train each day by personnel trained to assist with barrow crossings.

· Appleby, Hexham, Settle and Thorne North stations: A “First to Last Staffing Solution” is being implemented at each of these stations, ensuring that at least one trained staff member is present throughout operating hours to assist with platform access. Northern is aiming for full implementation by 31 August 2025.

Mr Paulley has welcomed these changes but calls for more to be done to provide independent cross-track access for disabled people at all the stations, including the installation of accessible footbridges with lifts and ramps at all train stations. He was represented by Leigh Day human rights partner Stephanie Hill based in Manchester.

Doug Paulley said: “I'm pleased Northern is now belatedly taking action to improve accessibility at these stations. However, requiring disabled passengers to depend on staff assistance isn't true accessibility - lifts facilitating independent access should be standard, and anything less is unacceptable.

“The railway industry should take note: where the moral imperative for accessibility has sadly proven not to be sufficient for them to take action, they will face legal consequences from disabled people and excellent allies like Leigh Day.”

Stephanie Hill, partner at Leigh Day, said: “My client and all passengers should be able to travel with freedom and dignity. I very much hope that all train operators will ensure that stations are properly accessible to all rail users to prevent instances like my client has experienced from happening again.”