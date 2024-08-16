"Absolute clowns": Doncaster burger firm blasts pub chain in legal row over name

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burger firm named as one of Britain’s best has launched an attack on a nationwide pub chain – after a legal battle over the company’s name.

MeatCastles, which regularly serves up its mouth-watering dishes at locations across Doncaster, had clashed with brewery and pub chain Mitchells and Butlers after bosses at the firm took exception to the use of the word “castle” in his branding.

The firm runs a chain of “urban pubs” called Castle.

In a Facebook post, MeatCastles’ owner Tom Warwick blasted M&B for taking legal action, describing the company as “asbolute f*****’ clowns.”

He posted: “As some of you may or may not have been aware, for the past four months I’ve actually been involved in a bit of, let’s say disagreement, with the company that owns Harvester, All Bar One, Browns, Miller and Carter - the list goes on.

“They had randomly decided, that I could no longer to trade as MeatCastles as they had recently established pub brand with the word “castle” in.

“They weren’t happy with how “similar“ the words/type of businesses were, and solicitored up to try and get MeatCastles as a brand, shut.

“Anyhow, after some strong words between solicitors, today they withdrew their application.

“I just wanted to say, love you guys F U to Mitchells & Butlers and long live the burger!

Last year, MeatCastles burgers were named as among the best in Britain according to a survey by some of the country’s top chefs.

The firm was singled out for praise in the study by The Times – with judges describing his dishes as “super delicious.”

Tom, who regularly serves up his mouthwatering creations at pop-up stalls at the Scarborough Arms in Tickhill and Walkeringham Village Hall, dishes up burgers sourced from beef, all from grass fed, heritage bred, hand-reared cows.

Tom, who says he has a ‘sheer love for burgers’ was singled out for praise by acclaimed Sheffield chef Luke French.

Reviewing the Dirty Barbie, which is an aged beef smash patty with American cheese, expresso and bourbon sauce, crispy onions and streaky bacon inside a brioche bun, he said: “Super delicious. Order it.”

Describing himself as “just one man, with no plans, but a sheer love for burgers,” Tom said: “As a former fat child - and still a big pig - my love for food has never wavered and there has always been that one stand out item – “The Burger.”

"The driving force is its simplicity, whilst packing so much flavour into a single bun. Plus there’s the added bonus of no cutlery needed or any messing about.

“My burger pilgrimage started way back in 2019 when I used to travel the length of the UK to eat at the best burger gaffs.

"It was after this that I decided to start my own brand as a bit of a hobby, using the knowledge I had accumulated from my blogging days. Little did I know that it would take off and continue to go from strength-to-strength.

He added: “I am very proud to be working with the butchers that I am, due to the quality and authenticity of the beef.

"We use sustainable and fully-traceable beef from native breeds such as Belted Galloway, Highland and Dexter. The cuts are then aged in a Himalayan salt chamber for 28 days.

“All patties are hand balled to 150g, smashed, seasoned and then served in a hand baked Brioche bun.”