"Abandoned" dehydrated reptile found in field near Doncaster put to sleep

RSPCA chiefs have issued a warning after an “abandoned” bearded dragon had to be put to sleep after being found dehydrated and suffering in a field near Doncaster.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the reptile was found alone in a field just a few miles from one of its animal centres.

The animal who was underweight and in poor health, was picked up by a member of the public in a field in Misson, North Nottinghamshire, and taken to the charity’s Doncaster and Rotherham Branch in nearby Bawtry.

She was collected and taken to a veterinary practice in South Yorkshire by RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Katie Hetherington and seen by a member of staff who specialises in treating exotic pets.

Sadly her prognosis was not good and the vet made the decision to put her to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Katie said: “This poor bearded dragon was very lethargic and dehydrated and is likely to have been on the loose, without species-appropriate care, for some time.

"It’s possible she could have been an escaped pet, but because of the circumstances in which she was found, there’s also the possibility she might have been deliberately abandoned.

“Sadly incidents like this are not uncommon. Many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on. For example, bearded dragons can live for ten to 15 years in captivity with the right care.

“They may look resilient and tough on the outside but they are actually completely reliant on their owners to provide the correct environment for the species, including heating and lighting, and an appropriate diet.

“We would urge prospective owners to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

“If you find yourself in a situation where you can no longer look after your exotic pet there are options available. You could contact the original seller or a local reptile rescue centre for help with rehoming if you feel you are no longer able to care for them.”

Anyone with information about the bearded dragon who was found on Wednesday 2 July, is asked to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Abandoning a reptile or releasing unwanted exotic pets is illegal as most of them are unlikely to be able to survive in the wild in Britain.