The UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including those in Doncaster over the last 12 months.

With millions of people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel across the length and breadth of the UK, detailed below are some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind at the company’s hotels in Doncaster: a collection of recorders; a rail of vintage designer dresses; a stained glass window; a drone; Swarovski personalised laptop; an autograph book; a miniature jukebox; a box of bow ties; a garden in a bottle.

With the Staycation being a top holiday choice in 2021, Travelodge hotel staff have reported a significant rise in items being left behind in their hotels over the last 12 months.

Someone left their unicorn behind...

Some of the interesting finds include a suitcase full of Blackpool rock, left behind by a guest from the Scottish Highlands at Blackpool South Promenade Travelodge, a large jar labelled ‘Brighton Sea Air’ at Brighton Seafront Travelodge and a dress made out of postcards at Bournemouth Seafront Travelodge.

The housekeeping team at Rhyl Seafront Travelodge were also pleasantly surprised when they entered a room to be greeted by a huge inflatable unicorn pool float sitting on the bed, while a Newcastle customer had to arrange for a courier to pick up his inflatable banana boat that he forgot to pack whilst staying at Newquay Seafront Travelodge.

With more road warriors staying at Travelodge hotels than ever before, the hotel chain has seen a rise in items being left behind by workers across all sectors.

This includes a brand new Bentley convertible car being left behind at Stratford upon Avon Travelodge Plus, a 50 year old lucky penny belonging to a builder being left behind at Birmingham Bull Ring Travelodge and a portfolio of shop front designs being left at Leeds Central Travelodge.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels

in Doncaster, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

"This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels. This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

"This includes a DJI Phantom 4 Drone, a Pomsky called Beyoncé, a 5ft wedding cake piñata, a GT V8 Bentley convertible car and even Cinderella’s shoe.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s nominated charity partner.