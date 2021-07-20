A £1,000 reward is on offer for this ring lost in Doncaster

Have you seen this ring?

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:39 am

Free Press reader Tylar-Rae Bradley lost this piece of jewellery somewhere in the Wheatley area and is frantic to find it, as it is of great sentimental value.

She said: “Anyone finds this ring I’ll give £1,000.

Have you found this ring?

"It’s not just a ring to me, it’s sentimental, can only be in Wheatley, it has tape on the back to make it smaller.”

It is believed to have been lost on Saturday night between 7-9pm in the Drake Road area.

