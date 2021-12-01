A popular festive performance returns to a Doncaster church this December

Messiah is back again at Priory Place Methodist Church on Saturday, December 11 at 7pm.

The show will include Handel and Doncaster Choral Society, with Ella Taylor (soprano), Margaret McDonald (contralto), Ben Thapa (tenor), Malachy Frame (bass), David Houlder (organ) and conductor Simon Lindley.

Priory Place Methodist Church is hosting Messiah.

There will be a short break during the performance but no interval.

Tickets are £12 in advance from the ticket secretary on 01302 369129 or £14 at the door.

School pupils can attend for free and students for £3.