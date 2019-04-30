A People Vote Ride to campaign for a say on any Brexit deal, meets in Doncaster on eve of Tour de Yorkshire

Campaigning cyclists are to take to the road, the night before the Tour de Yorkshire race, to support a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal.

They will follow some of the race route on the evening before the Tour's first stage, from Doncaster to Selby on Thursday, May 2, and invite anyone to join them, on wheels.

The group will meet at St George’s Bridge on Wednesday evening, and stage a People Vote Ride along part of the route to show support for a confirmatory referendum on any exit deal.

“It’s going to be a fun evening and lots of people say they will be coming.

“It’s a chance for people from across Yorkshire to get the message over that we want a final say on Brexit and it can’t be left to the politicians,” said Joanne Chapman, who instigated the event.

“The Tour de Yorkshire has helped put Yorkshire on the sporting map in the last five years. It shows our links to Europe - and we don't want to lose those,” she added.

“We want people of all ages, families, people riding any kind of bikes – not just road bikes but tandems, tricycles, balance bikes.

“We're hoping to have musicians there and to sing a special EU-themed version of Queen’s Bicycle Race before we start.”

The People’s Vote Ride starts from St George’s Bridge on Wednesday at 7pm, to avoid preparations in Doncaster town centre for the Tour’s opening stage the next day.

It will be the second time Joanne Chapman has got on her bike to help publicise the growing demands for a public confirmatory vote on any Brexit deal.

With fellow Sheffield for Europe campaigner Jane Thomas, she cycled from the city to London in the two days before the People’s Vote March, which brought an estimated million people on to the streets of the capital last month.

“We’re not suggesting that people ride all the 178K from Doncaster to Selby as the Tour riders will the next day,” said Joanne.

" This is a chance for people who want to keep our links to Europe to show they want a say on a Brexit deal – and the bonus is they can enjoy a bike ride on a summer evening.”