A new photography exhibition at the Frenchgate Shopping Centre celebrates Doncaster’s love for literature

Jamie Bubb curated the exhibition titled ‘The Books That Made Us’.

It explores the special relationship people have with literature through 25 portraits of Doncaster folk in and around the town.

Jamie said: “I’m really excited to be showing this work in Doncaster and to be working in partnership with the wonderful team at the Frenchgate without whose support this exhibition would not have happened.

Karen Staniforth, Frenchgate general manager, Juliet Farrar, Executive Director of DONCASTER CREATES, Ed Miliband MP, Yorkshire poet Ian McMillan and photographer Jamie Bubb.

“We all have a book, ‘that book’ - the one that changed us, our thinking, our outlook, our perspective.

“Perhaps it made us laugh when we hadn’t had much to laugh about for a while or maybe it made us cry for all the right reasons.

“It caught us just at the right time, the right age, and it spoke to you.

“I’ve tried to explore that special relationship we have with literature in these portraits of Doncaster folks in and around our town.

“If you haven’t found ‘that’ book yet, I hope these images and stories convince you it’s worth looking for.

“This project is a celebration of literature, art and my hometown.

“I hope the people of Doncaster engage with it and enjoy the work as much as I did when creating it.”

The exhibition is part of the Frenchgate’s summer long literary festival.

Among those included in the exhibition is Yorkshire poet Ian McMillian who showcased a new piece of his work at the opening show.

The poem ‘This is a Town’ is currently on display near the railway station entrance.

Karem Stainforth, Frenchgate general manager, said: “Here at Frenchgate we are passionate about creating a multi-sensory experience for our customers.

“We have hosted a summer long literary festival and this exhibition is our spotlight event.

“It really is a fantastic addition to our town and something for the people of Doncaster to be proud of and I would encourage people to come and see the inspirational work.”

Juliet Farrar, executive director of Doncaster Creates, said: “In a challenging year it was wonderful that Doncaster was chosen as the out of London partner for the Booker Prize 2020.

“We’re encouraging children to write and read with their families and friends - making essential skills fun through memorable encounters with local artists and organisations.”