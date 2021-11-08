A new life changing centre has recently opened for SEND teenagers in Doncaster

On Friday, November 5 a brand new centre was opened for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

The Bridge on Barnby Dun Road in Edenthorpe will help young people aged 14 to 19.

The new campus will see around 30 students learn about employability, independence and life skills.

A pupil at The Bridge, addressing the audience about his experience there so far.

Nexus MAT chief executive Warren Carratt said: “The Bridge marks a step in the ambitions we all hold for our young people.

“Because of the close partnership working between our trust, the council and the Doncaster Opportunity Area initiative, we have created a platform for our learners to make a structured, supported and seamless transition into adulthood and employability.

“The scale of our aspirations for this place cannot be met by our working in isolation.

The ribbon being cut to mark the official opening by Warren Carratt, Nexus MAT CEO (on the left) and Damian Allen, Doncaster Council CEO (on the right, cutting the ribbon).

“We are at the start of what will be a life changing development for young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Doncaster, and we should all be proud of the courage and resilience that has gone into making this new campus a reality.”

The Chief Executive Officers of Doncaster Council and Nexus Multi Academy Trust cut the ribbon to the new centre.

It is a shared campus where pupils from Coppice, Heatherwood, North Ridge and Pennine View will come together.

Pupils will remain on the roll of their ‘home’ school whilst having the benefit of being on a campus with other young people of the same age.

The Bridge entrance.

Employers from across Doncaster are actively engaged with The Bridge, meaning more opportunities are being created to secure better long term outcomes for learners.

Before being re-developed into The Bridge, the site was an empty former school without any future plans.

By working in close partnership, Nexus Multi Academy Trust and its schools have created a valuable new public asset without the need for radical investment, which is already making a difference to the lives of its learners.

At the opening event, young people spoke about the positive impact that The Bridge has had on their confidence and self-esteem, and staff supporting pupils welcomed the change that the new environment and curriculum has on preparing them for adulthood.