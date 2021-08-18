A new filmmakers network is hoping to bring more art culture to Doncaster

The Doncaster Filmmakers Network was founded by Raj Madaan.

His first event will be held in September where a short film made by Keely Lane will be screened at the Savoy Cinema.

Raj, aged 41, from Harworth, said: “I have been trying to connect with local filmmakers for a long time but it has been a struggle.

Inside The Savoy Cinema.

“I kept thinking something like this should exist in Doncaster but eventually I decided to set it up myself.”

Raj is a filmmaker himself and has made short films and factual content.

The Doncaster Filmmakers Network will meet every other month.

They will have film screenings in The Savoy and at Cast with Q and A’s with the filmmakers afterwards.Raj also wants to arrange talks from industry professionals to help guide amateurs in the right direction.

“There isn’t much of a film culture in Doncaster,” he said.

“People make stuff DIY on their own but we don’t have big production teams or collaboration projects.

“I hope to see us move away from that and start building a film community.”

Raj is primarily focused on Doncaster but the network is open to anyone from across South Yorkshire.

“We can do exciting stuff here in Doncaster,” he continued.

“I’ve been out location scouting and people have been really excited about it so far.”

This is just the first step in Raj’s plan for Doncaster.

In the future he hopes to launch a full scale film festival.

“My dream is to host a film festival all about people that are underrepresented in film,” Raj said.

“That means people of colour, women, people from different sexual orientations - people who don’t always have a space in the industry.

“It would be amazing to be able to celebrate them.”

The first event is on September 17, at 10.30am at The Savoy Cinema, it is free to attend.

It is open to the general public no matter their knowledge level on film.

There will be another event in November - details still to be determined.

You can follow Raj on Twitter here for updates.