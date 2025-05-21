A new era of day clubbing is about to hit Doncaster's social scene with city DJs converging for 13 hours of music next month.

A huge inner city festival is being organised at Coco Nightclub on Silver Street on Saturday June 7.

Promoter Kurtis Reynolds explained: “We have literally nearly every DJ in the city playing, it’s a pretty big deal for the Doncaster nightlife.

“DayFest is a 13-hour inner-city music festival fusing day clubbing, tunnel raving, and open-air party vibes in one unforgettable experience on Silver Street.

“Running from 1pm to 4am, this all-day rave takes over Coco Nightclub hosting the SOKO Ibiza Jungle Tunnel, Urban Club room and an outdoor car park party in the heart of the city.

“More than just another event, DayFest is a bold new take on day clubbing culture — bringing the energy, freedom, and community vibe of Ibiza-style events right to Silver Street. Think sunshine, cold drinks, proper sound, and music for every mood — whether you’re vibing outside in the car park going deep in the tunnel, or hitting the club room.”

He continued: “The lineup blends of literally nearly every local upcoming DJ that Doncaster has to offer along with local legends and heavyweight talent, including DJs seen at Ministry of Sound, Ibiza resident DJs and our favourite residents from the city we see week in week out working the hours keeping the city fresh.”

Kurtis has teamed up with Kris Brown, longtime respected nightlife figure in Yorkshire and manager at CoCo, to craft a festival that celebrates homegrown talent and puts Doncaster on the map for quality, curated day events and clubbing.

“We’re combining years of experience to create something the city hasn’t seen before,” Kurtis went on to say.

“It’s a fresh concept, but rooted in the local scene. We want to celebrate the artists we have here, incorporating influences from other nightclubs, bars and festivals that I visit on my weekly schedule. Giving DJs/artists a good platform to fully showcase the talent that’s really in the city, giving people a proper day-to-night experience.”

Tickets are live now via Fatsoma — and they are not expected to last long so get yours now.